Stolen Car Reported in Union City

Union City police were called to investigate a stolen vehicle.

Reports said officers were dispatched to 512 North Dobbins Street to speak with 49 year old Delores Hudson.

At the scene, Ms. Hudson said her boyfriend, 48 year old Toni Thomas of Memphis, had taken her vehicle without permission.

Police issued a be-on-the-lookout for the 2009 model Dodge Avenger, which was described as blue in color with a Tennessee license plate number of 3X22T0.

Police believe Thomas was taking the vehicle to Memphis.