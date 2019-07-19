A Union City woman has been arrested and charged following an investigation concerning stolen checks.

Union City police were contacted by 65 year old Steven Douglas Campbell, of Union City, who said three checks had been cashed from his account without authorization.

Campbell received a bank printout showing the cashed checks, totaling $232, which were written to Jessi Roach.

Investigators were able to identify Ms. Roach from the location the checks were presented for cash, and a search warrant was obtained for her location on East Church Street.

At the scene, officers located two additional checks, along with half of a debit card belonging to Campbell.

Police also located multiple methamphetamine pipes, hypodermic needles and marijuana, with Ms. Roach also having a bag of marijuana on her possession when taken to the Obion County Jail.

She was charged with theft, forgery, criminal simulation and simple possession of marijuana.