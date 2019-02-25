A stolen computer, from a vehicle on the campus of UT-Martin, was recovered in Fulton.

Police reports said the victim, William Sisco, told Fulton police that after leaving class, he discovered two laptop computers, a calculator and laptop case stolen from his truck.

Sisco said the Apple Mac Book Air was valued at just over $1,000 and had a tracking device.

Fulton police then went to the residence of 502 Harding Court, where they located the laptop computer underneath a blanket on a bed.

25 year old Nicky Ray Snyder first denied having the computer, then said he purchased it from a girl in Martin for $100.

Snyder was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property under $1,000.