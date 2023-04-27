Stolen Gun, Marijuana Leads to Arrest of Three in Union City Traffic Stop

A traffic stop in Union City resulted in three arrests, and the recovery of a stolen handgun.

Police reports said the traffic stop for speeding on North Clover resulted in the arrest of 54 year old Eddie Dewayne Cox, 24 year old Jyriq M. Jones and 21 year old Benjamin Kaler Bobo, all of Union City.

After initiating the stop, reports said the officer made contact with Bobo, with the odor of marijuana coming from the drivers side of the vehicle.

While waiting for additional police units to arrive, the officer observed a back pack being passed from the front to the back seat.

A probable cause search revealed a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun in the backpack, that was found to be stolen from Dyersburg in 2017.

Officers also located a total of 12.4 ounces of marijuana in the rear seat trunk area, along with eight grams underneath the seat.

Bobo, Cox and Jones were arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm due to a felony amount of marijuana, possession of stolen property, along with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.