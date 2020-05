Union City police were called to investigate the theft of a heating and air system from a business.

Reports said officers responded to Pro-Tec Security, on 610 Perkins Street, where they spoke with the business owner, Chaz Robinson.

Robinson told officers the stolen unit was a four-ton Rheem, which is valued at approximately $3,000.

Police reports said officers checked local businesses to see if the unit had been sold as scrap, but records indicated it had not.