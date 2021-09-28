Stolen Property Recovered in Palmersville

A Clarksville man and Indiana woman were arrested Monday during an investigation into a string of burglaries in the Palmersville area.

The search lead Weakley County Sheriff’s investigators Niel Cantrell and Mason Wortham to a property on Glover Store Road north of Palmersville, where they found 35-year-old Anthony Dykes of Clarksville leaving the residence. A search of the property revealed multiple stolen items including firearms. Dykes was taken into custody along with 22-year-old Stacia Raynolds of Indiana.

Weakley County Sheriff Captain Marty Plunk reminds everyone to record the serial numbers for their valuables, especially firearms, and that most vehicles such as ATV’s and UTV’s are not covered by homeowners insurance.