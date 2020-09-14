A stolen truck from West Tennessee has been recovered in McCracken County.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies conducted a traffic stop for a violation on a utility pick-up truck on Benton Road.

During an investigation, officers learned the truck was stolen out of McKenzie.

Deputies arrested 19 year old Bruce Athey, of Paducah, on charges of receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more.

Athey was also additionally charged with operating a vehicle on a suspended or revoked license, careless driving and possession of marijuana.

Reports said Athey was still being held in the McCracken County Regional Jail.