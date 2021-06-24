Stolen Truck Reported in Union City

Union City police were called to investigate a stolen truck from a Reelfoot Avenue parking lot.

Reports said 25 year old Ryan Reynolds, of Union City, told officers that someone took his truck sometime between 12:00 on June 18th and 4:00 in the afternoon on June 21st.

The vehicle was described as a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500, bearing a Tennessee license plate number of 790ZZG.

Anyone with any information about the theft is asked to contact the Union City Police Department.