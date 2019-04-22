Union City police were called to investigate an overturned truck on a parking lot on North Fifth Street.

Reports said police were called to Crop Production, after an employee reported hearing a loud noise, then observing a Ford Ranger overturned on the lot.

The employee told officers that three people exited the vehicle and began running east on foot.

An investigation revealed the vehicle was owned by Carlotta Ruth Terry, of Jackson, and was reported to have been stolen from a location between East Church Street and East Main Street.

Due to the damage to the truck, a wrecker was called to tow the vehicle from the scene.