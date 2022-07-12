Stolen Union City Car Located in Wisconsin

One person has been charged following a vehicle that was taken in Union City and recovered in Wisconsin.

Union City police reports said 33 year old Ebonie Shields, of South Sixth Street, loaned her 2010 Buick LaCrosse to 49 year old Bryant Triplett, of Milwaukee.

Reports said Triplett was to return the vehicle by July 3rd, but reported it as stolen during his trip to Milwaukee.

With assistance of the OnStar service by Nelson Auto in Troy, police learned the vehicle was at a location on North 14th Street in Milwaukee.

Police reports said Triplett was then given until July 8th to locate the car and bring it back to Union City.

After failure to return the car, reports said the Union City Police Department was able to work with the Milwaukee Police Department in District 5, with the stolen car recovered and taken to a city impound lot.

Police reports said Triplett was charged with theft of a motor vehicle in Obion County.