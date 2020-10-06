Union City police say a stolen vehicle was crashed into a local business building.

Police reports said officers received a call from Donald Gibson, of 504 North Third Street, saying his 2008 Chevrolet Impala was taken from the home.

While officers were entering the missing vehicle into the NCIC database, another officer located the vehicle in the grass near H&O Tool and Die on West Cheatam Street.

An investigation indicated the stolen vehicle was traveling on Mt. Zion Road, when it left the roadway and struck the building.

Due to damage sustained from the crash, the vehicle was towed from the scene.