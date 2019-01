The Obion County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of two people for stealing a vehicle on Muse Road in Troy.

Reports said the theft occurred on December 23rd, with the vehicle recovered four days later south of Gratio Road.

An investigation led to sheriff’s deputies arresting 21 year old Brandon Paul Yeager, of Union City, and 26 year old Patrick Gene Minnick, of Dresden.

Both men were charged with theft of property and theft over $1,000.