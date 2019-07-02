Obion County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are seeking help from the public in locating a stolen vehicle.

Sheriff’s reports said a 2005 white Ford F-550 Roll-Back wrecker, with the number “24” in red on the side of the tool box, and a yellow light bar mounted on top of the cab.

The wrecker was stolen in Troy on June 30th just after 9:00 at night.

The stolen vehicle was last seen traveling north on Highway 51 towards Kentucky.

If anyone has information concerning this stolen wrecker, they are urged to contact the Obion County Sheriff’s Office at 731-885-5832 or the Crimestoppers TipLine.