Stolen Vehicle Investigation in Union City

Union City police were called to investigate a stolen vehicle.

Reports said officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of East Church Street, where 39 year old Katrina Alexander said someone had taken her 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Ms. Alexander told officers that one week earlier, someone had taken a set of keys to the vehicle.

Police reports said the stolen vehicle was maroon in color, and had a Tennessee license plate number of 4R18V4.

It was entered into the National Crime Information Center.