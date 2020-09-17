An investigation by the Union City Police Department led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

Police reports said officers were called Tuesday night to 807 South Ury Street, where they talked with 31 year old Amos Smith.

At the scene, Smith told police he parked his 2007 Jeep Commander around 4:30 in the garage, with his roommate finding it missing just after 9:00.

During their continued investigation, Union City police received information from Smith on Wednesday, stating the name of an individual who allegedly took the Jeep and was driving it in Troy.

Following contact with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office to help in the search for the vehicle, the Jeep was recovered at the Kingdom watershed by a TWRA officer.

No arrest or charges have been made at this time.