Serving a warrant in Obion County has led deputies to a stolen vehicle and “chop shop” at a Harris Station home.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said deputies were attempting to serve a violation of probation warrant on Travis Tatum, when a stolen vehicle from Newbern was discovered.

Reports said deputies found Tatum hiding behind his couch in his residence.

Sheriff’s reports said it appeared a makeshift “chop shop” was being operated at the property, with two other vehicles at the residence still being investigated and believed to be stolen.

Tatum was arrested for theft over $10,000 and violation of probation.