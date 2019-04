Union City police say a stolen vehicle was recovered in Hickman.

On Monday, officers received a call of a stolen car on West Washington Avenue.

Reports said Bryan Byers told officers that he went outside around 5:30 in the morning to start the 2005 Infinite for his wife.

When she was leaving for work, the vehicle was gone.

Police later located the missing car in Hickman, and it was towed back to Union City by Buddy’s Wrecker Service.