Union City police are seeking the identity of two individuals who stole a vehicle, and batteries, from a local business.

Police reports said officers were called to Morris Truck and Tractor, at 2110 West Reelfoot Avenue, where video of the theft was shown.

The report said a black truck, believed to be a Dodge Dakota with several decals on the back window, was seen driving in and out of the parking lot on Monday.

Just before midnight, one of the two individuals in the truck, is seen taking batteries from two cars on the parking lot.

At around 12:30, the same individual is shown entering a 2004 GMC Envoy XUV and driving it from the lot.

Police later learned that the stolen vehicle was recovered on North Church Street in Rives.

Anyone with any information about the theft, or those responsible for the act, is urged to contact the Crimestoppers Tip Line.