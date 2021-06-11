Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Union City

A stolen vehicle from a home in Union City was recovered.

Police reports said officers were called to 1520 North Clover Street, where a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado truck and tools were taken.

Reports said James Hutchens told officers the truck was taken between 2:00 and 3:00 on Monday.

Police reports said the vehicle was located on West Florida Street, parked behind the old Westover School.

Hutchens said the only thing that was missing was the key to the truck.

The vehicle was released to the owner.