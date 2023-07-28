Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Western Kentucky

An arrest was made in Western Kentucky on Wednesday, following the spotting of a vehicle stolen from South Carolina.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reports said 34 year old Stephen Carter, of Orlando, Florida, was arrested after multiple officers stopped the vehicle in the Lone Oak area.

Reports said drug detectives spotted the Audi SUV, which was reported stolen from an airport terminal in Charleston.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with Paducah police officers, conducted the traffic stop and took Carter into custody on charges of receiving stolen property over $10,000.