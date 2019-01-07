A stolen vehicle was discovered wrecked in Graham Park.

Union City police reports said Trevon Rice, of 721 South Sunswept Drive, told officers that someone stole his 2009 Chevrolet Malibu on Saturday.

Rice said the key to the vehicle was stuck in the ignition switch.

Officers later located the vehicle in the park, where it had been wrecked by striking a tree.

Police reports said damage was sustained to the front cap, with a dent in the trunk.

A wrecker was needed to free the vehicle from the tree.