Storm Causes Power Outages in Martin Area

High winds and strong storms have caused several power outages in the Martin area.

Weakley County Municipal Electric System General Manager Andrea Harrington said crews are working diligently to restore power.

WCMES phone lines may be busy so continue to call their office at 731-587-9521 until you get through to report an outage.

Reported outages on: Fonville, Peach Street, Harrison Road, Hawks Road, Cypress Creek, Gardner Road, Jowers Circle, Highway 431, Mount Pelia, Edgewood Circle, Red Bud Circle, Sandhill Road.