Clean-up continues in a portion of Obion County, after damage was received from a line of severe thunderstorms that moved through early Saturday morning.

Residents in the area of Ebenezer Road, North Key Road, Englewood Lake and Troy Hickman Road experienced damage to trees, power poles, homes, barns and sheds from the storms that struck around 4:30 in the morning.

Fortunately for those in the affected area, no injuries were reported.

Gibson Electric crews, the Obion County Rescue Squad and Sheriff’s Office, and other volunteers arrived on the scene following the storms passage, clearing trees from roadways and assisting affected homeowners.

It is not known at this time if the damage was sustained from straight line winds, or a tornado that touched down in the affected area.

Recovery from the storm damage, which includes strewn debris over a wide area, will possibly take weeks to clean-up.