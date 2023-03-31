Storm shelters to open this afternoon

With the National Weather Service forecasting potentially dangerous storms this afternoon and tonight, several community shelters will be open to keep citizens safe.

The Weakley County Courthouse and the Gateway Center’s Community Safe Room will both open this afternoon at 3:30 and will stay open until the storm event has passed or until an all clear has been given by the National Weather Service.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department will also open storm shelters at 3:30 this afternoon at Harrelson, Henry and Lakewood Schools. The Rhea School shelter will open at 5:30.