July 18, 2023
Storm System Moves Through Union City

Dark clouds moved through Union City and the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Obion, Weakley and Henry County during the passage of the storm system. (photos: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

A storm system moved through Union City around 1:00, bringing dark skies, thunder, rain and high winds.

The passage prompted a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Obion, Weakley and Henry County.

The system also brought cooler temperatures with its passage.

Charles Choate

