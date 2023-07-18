Storm System Moves Through Union City

Dark clouds moved through Union City and the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Obion, Weakley and Henry County during the passage of the storm system. (photos: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)
A storm system moved through Union City around 1:00, bringing dark skies, thunder, rain and high winds.
The passage prompted a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Obion, Weakley and Henry County.
The system also brought cooler temperatures with its passage.