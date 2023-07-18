Storms Cause Multiple Power Outages in Ken-Tenn Area

The Tuesday afternoon storms have caused multiple power outages in the Ken-Tenn area.

The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation reported outages for 6,552 members’ homes and businesses in Gibson, Obion, Dyer, and Lake County, along with Hickman and Carlisle counties in Western Kentucky.

As of around 3:00, there were 5,305 without power from 52 outage trouble spots.

Rita Alexander, with Gibson Electric, said crews are working and will restore power to everyone as quickly as is safely possible.