About 3,350 homes and businesses served by the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation lost power last night as a result of severe storms.

Rita Alexander, with Gibson Electric, said the largest outage was a TVA outage affecting 3,042 members in north Gibson County and mid Dyer County.

That outage was restored in 39 minutes.

Other outages occurred throughout Gibson Electrics service area.

Crews worked throughout the night, and are continuing to work this morning.

Reports said 140 members were without power, with 130 of those west of Fulton, and the remaining north of Fulton and west of South Fulton.