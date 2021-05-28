Storms knock out power again

Storms once again played havoc on electric poles and lines last night in Weakley County.

Weakley County Municipal Electric System Superintendent Faron Collins tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Collins says some single-phase lines were also down around the Hyndsver area, as well as the Gleason and Bradford areas.

Earlier this month, strong storms moved through the area, knocking out power for several thousand customers. A Dresden woman was also killed when a tree fell on her home.