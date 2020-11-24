Severe storms are possible in the Ken-Tenn area Tuesday night and Wednesday but should move out before Thanksgiving Day.

The National Weather Service in Memphis says the main risk will be strong, gusty winds.

Storms are expected to move in sometime after midnight Tuesday night with rain and thunderstorms overnight into Wednesday before moving out of the area Wednesday afternoon.

New rainfall amounts of up to an inch are possible.

Forecasters say sunshine will return for Thanksgiving Day with a high near 60.