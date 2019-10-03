For the first time ever, a UT-Martin Skyhawk has been named Ohio Valley Conference “Golfer of the Month”.

The league announced that Jack Story earned the honor for the month of September.

Story is just the fifth all-time honoree to claim OVC “Golfer of the Month” honors, as the league adopted the award at the start of the 2018-19 season.

The Skyhawks Senior currently leads the OVC with a 69.8 stroke average, and has emerged as the leader of a team that has two victories and two runner-up finishes this Fall.

In all four matches this season, Story has personal finishes in the Top-8.