Strawberry Tells Thunderbolt News About His Life in the Ministry

A large crowd turned out last Thursday night in Union City, to hear the personal testimony of former Major League Baseball star Daryl Strawberry.

The former New York Mets and Yankees star touched on his fame and fortune as “Rookie of the Year”, “World Series Champion” and “All-Star selection”.

But his most important message came from his experiences with drug dependency, a period of time in a Florida prison, and his later call into the ministry.

Following a nearly one-hour speech at the Methodist church, Strawberry told Thunderbolt News about his service to the Lord.(AUDIO)

The former star outfielder talked about his opportunity to speak in Union City.(AUDIO)

Strawberry was also asked about his future.

Photos from the event in Union City have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.