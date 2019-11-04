Beginning today, the southbound lane of Kentucky 125 / Troy Avenue in Hickman will be closed so crews can explore the source of a sinkhole.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says the southbound lane will be closed near the Kentucky 125 intersection with Station Lane near the Hickman Police Department.

The Fulton County Highway Maintenance Crew and City of Hickman Public Works Department will be studying the extent of a persistent sinkhole that‘s created pavement issues in the area for several months.

Todd says the closure is expected to be in place for about two days and should not impact northbound traffic.