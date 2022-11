Former Sharon city recorder Donna Stricklin is now the mayor of her hometown.

Stricklin received 218 votes while incumbent mayor Ali Stalter received 108 votes.

Stricklin told Thunderbolt Radio News why she wanted to serve Sharon as mayor.

(AUDIO)

In the Sharon aldermen’s race, Joe D. Jones and Monroe Ary were elected to the City Board.

Stricklin, Jones, and Ary will be sworn into their positions at Monday night’s Board meeting.