Motorists in Western Kentucky are urged to be on the lookout for paint striping on District 1 roadways.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans traffic paint striping activities across the 12 counties of District 1 starting today.

Three multi-vehicle caravans will be working along area two-lane highways over the next month, during daylight hours.

Motorists should slow down and use caution when encountering the mobile paint caravans on the road.

While the reflective traffic paint is a special fast-drying formula, motorists should avoid driving through fresh paint.

The paint trucks and support vehicles will be making several passes on each highway, and to complete their work, the paint caravans will run for extended distances before pulling over to let traffic pass.

The project will cover 2,830 miles with a cost of over $1.1 million dollars.