Local general elections and state and federal primaries brought out a strong turnout of early voters for Tennessee’s August 2nd election.

In Weakley County, nearly a quarter of the registered voters cast voted during the early voting period as 24% of the county’s voters voted early.

The final number of early votes in Weakley County was 3,823, which included 2,756 voting in the Republican Primary, 877 in the Democratic Primary, and 190 voting only in the General Election.

In Obion County, the final number of early votes cast was 4,223, which included 3,021 voting in the Republican Primary, 778 in the Democratic Primary, 424 voting only in the General Election.

Early voting totals from Carroll, Gibson, and Henry counties were unavailable.

