Early voting numbers continue to remain strong after the first week of the August 2nd early voting period.

Across Tennessee, 273,296 registered voters have voted early, thus far.

Of that number, 179,504 have voted in the Republican Primary, 84,407 in the Democratic Primary, and 9,385 have voted only in the General Election.

In Weakley County, Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says 152 voted early on Saturday, with 128 voting in the Republican Primary, 23 in the Democratic Primary, and one voted only in the General Election.

Thus far in Weakley County, 2,285 have cast early votes for the August 2nd election, including 1,597 in the Republican Primary, 541 in the Democratic Primary, and 147 in the General Election only.

In Obion County, Administrator of Elections Leigh Schlager says 112 voted early Saturday, with 87 voting in the Republican Primary, 16 in the Democratic Primary, and nine voting only in the General Election.

Thus far in Obion County, 2,397 have voted early, with 1,695 voting in the Republican Primary, 448 in the Democratic Primary, and 254 voting only in the General Election.

Early voting hours in Weakley County are Monday through Friday 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturday from 8:30 to noon. Voting hours in Obion County are Monday through Friday 8:30 to 4:30 and Saturday from 9:00 to noon.

Saturday is the final day of early voting for the August 2nd state and federal primaries and county general elections.

Thunderbolt Radio will have live election coverage from Obion and Weakley counties on 104.9 KYTN and Mix 101.3 beginning at 7:00 Thursday, August 2nd.

Paul Tinkle and Beau Pemberton, along with Thunderbolt Radio news directors Charles Choate and Steve James will anchor election coverage that night.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...