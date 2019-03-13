The National Weather Service says the Ken-Tenn area is in store for strong winds today thru Thursday.

Forecasts for the area currently indicate winds gusts during the period could range from 40 to 50 miles per hour, with sustained winds the two days near 25 miles per hour.

This has prompted a Wind Advisory for the entire area.

The forecast also calls for the chance of thunderstorms tonight, that could drop up to two inches of rain.

The National Weather Service says there is a greater threat of possible isolated severe thunderstorms on Thursday, with portions of Weakley, Gibson and Calloway County in an “enhanced” zone.

Forecasters say daytime temperatures today and Thursday in the 70’s will give way to near 50 on Friday and Saturday.