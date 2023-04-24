Student and parent tip leads To discovery of sharp kitchen scissors in backpack

A student and parent tip led Martin Primary School officials and the School Resource Officer to find a pair of sharp kitchen scissors in a student’s backpack Monday morning.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says prior to the start of school, a student and parent reported that another student on a school bus was potentially carrying a threatening object in a backpack.

Principal Tracey Bell said, “We are thankful that a parent made contact with their child’s teacher to provide the information that allowed our team to conduct a search. Thank you to the parent and student who made this report. We need all parents, students, and members of the community to work with us in this way to help us keep schools safe every day.”

Director of Schools Randy Frazier added, “We take every tip seriously. We need parents to talk with kids about how to report safety concerns. We appreciate everyone in the community for working with our schools to help keep students safe.”

Moore says students and parents can anonymously report a safety concern anytime at weakleycountyschools-tn.safeschoolsalert.com.

The website provides the option to anonymously report via mobile app, text, web, email, or phone.