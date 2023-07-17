Student art on display at courthouse this summer
Works of art created by Weakley County Schools students are on public exhibit at the Weakley County Courthouse in Dresden this summer.
Selections on display include Disney-themed artistic works from students who earned first place for their creations at the Weakley County Schools Arts Festival in their age group for categories of drawing, photography, painting, and 3D/sculpture/mixed media.
The Weakley County Schools Arts Festival is an annual event that combines visual arts, live music, and performing arts into a single celebration of the diverse, authentic, and artistic talents of students of every age and all our schools. This year’s festival was held in late May on the north end of Westview High School in Martin.
The event was packed with Disney-themed tunes from students representing their schools. Musical performance groups included the Westview High Choir, Westview High Clarinet Quartet, Martin Middle 7th and 8th Grade Band, Westview High Jazz Band, Martin Middle 6th Grade Band, Dresden Elementary Local Vocals Choir, Westview Saxophone Quartet, Westview High Band, and the Dresden High Pop Band ROAR. Heartfelt ballads, jazzy numbers, and toe-tapping Disney tunes provided the large crowd with musical entertainment throughout the day. The day concluded with highlights from Weakley Playhouse’s musical performance of Beauty and the Beast.
Westview High’s north end was transformed into a pop-up art gallery welcoming visitors from all over the county. First, second, third, and honorable mention art works were on display for viewing. The newest addition to the festival included Upcycled: Chairs as Art. Thanks to a generous donation from the Laderman family [Sammies, The Grind Mac & Cheese Burger Bar], over 20 wooden chairs were transformed into works of art by individual students or groups of students from schools around the district.
Winners, grade category, titled works, and represented schools include:
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photography – 3rd place
Pre-K – 2nd: Yates Jackson, “Ferdinand” – Martin Primary
3rd – 5th: Caisley Smith, “Reflection” – Martin Elementary
6th – 8th: Ahlexander Wesner, “50 years of Magic” – Martin Middle
Photography – 2nd place
Pre-K – 2nd: Greyson Stout, “Flash, from Zootopia” – Martin Primary
3rd – 5th: Crosby Morgan, “Beautiful Sunset – Martin Elementary
6th – 8th: Ashton Hibbard, “The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow” – Dresden Middle
Photography – 1st place
Pre-K – 2nd: Phoebe Bragg, “Puppy Love & Minnie Mouse” – Martin Primary
3rd – 5th: Boone Hampton, “Waiting for Wild Things” – Martin Elementary
6th – 8th: Alexis Waldon, “Mirror Mirror” – Martin Middle
9th – 12th: Luke Lawrence, “Flurkin” – Gleason High
PAINTING
Painting – 3rd place
Pre-K – 2nd: Persie Foster, “Mermaid Dreams” – Gleason
3rd – 5th: Mia Clements, “Poo on the Beach” – Martin Elementary
6th – 8th: Millie Kemp, “Lantern Light” – Dresden Middle
9th – 12th: Akeisha Chua, “I Hear Your Voice and See Your Beauty” – Westview High
Painting – 2nd place
Pre-K – 2nd: Nora Lester, “The Little Mermaid” – Martin Primary
3rd – 5th: Mariana Ivansic, “Belle’s House” – Martin Elementary
6th – 8th: Alexis Waldon, “Saint Paul’s” – Martin Middle
9th – 12th: Megan Totty, “A Bug’s Life” – Westview High
Painting – 1st place
Pre-K – 2nd: Katelyn Brewer, “Herbie” – Martin Primary
3rd – 5th: Travis Bailey, “Villians” – Gleason School
6th – 8th: Lydia Moore, “Belle’s Blossoms” – Martin Middle
9th – 12th: Megan Totty, “Soul” – Westview High
3D/MIXED MEDIA/SCULPTURE
3D/Mixed Media/Sculpture – 3rd place
Pre-K – 2nd: Greyson Stout, “Mittens, from Bolt” – Martin Primary
3rd – 5th: Kendra Hogan, “The Custom Stitch Landscape” – Dresden Elementary
6th – 8th: Midori Hilton, “Alice in Wonderland” – Dresden Middle
9th – 12th: Sadie Claiborne, “Sugar Skull” – Westview High
3D/Mixed Media/Sculpture – 2nd place
Pre-K – 2nd: Kinley Trevathan, “Untitled” – Gleason High
3rd – 5th: Maisy Dodson, “The Perfect Way to Watch Fireworks” – Martin Elementary
6th – 8th: Alexis Waldon, “Neverland” – Martin Middle
9th – 12th: Lexia Sawyers, “This is a Strobbery” – Greenfield High
3D/Mixed Media/Sculpture – 1st place
Pre-K – 2nd: Lydia Cooper, “The Rose” – Gleason Elementary
3rd – 5th: Clark Stephens, “Bookey Mouse” – Martin Elementary
6th – 8th: Kaden Platt [KAY-den Platt], “Jungle Book, Kaa” – Dresden Middle
9th – 12th: Ali Mullins, “Ivy Cottage” – Westview High
DRAWING
Drawing – 3rd place
Pre-K – 2: Tegan Stout, “Pastries in a Café” – Dresden Elementary
3rd – 5th: Avery Ziegler, “Jedi Mickey & Minnie” – Dresden Elementary
6th – 8th: Story Modesty, “Aristocat’s In a Basket” – Greenfield Middle
9th – 12th: Lexia Sawyers, “Looking For Who Asked” – Greenfield High
Drawing – 2nd place
Pre-K – 2: Patrick Yeargin, “Untitled” – Greenfield Elementary
3rd – 5th: Alexa Vu, “Rapunzel’s Tower” – Martin Elementary
6th – 8th: Izaiah Chua, “Last Sign of Hope – Martin Middle
9th – 12th: Chelsea Pence, “Victor, My Beloved” – Greenfield High
Drawing – 1st place
Pre-K – 2: Wade Stephens, “Blushing Mickey Mouse” – Martin Primary
3rd – 5th: Alexa Vu, “Moana” – Martin Elementary
6th – 8th: Teressa Wells, untitled – Gleason Middle
9th – 12th: Madison Sanford, “Blinded” – Greenfield High
UPCYCLED: CHAIRS AS ART – INDIVIDUAL
Elementary School:
1st Place: Piper Croom, “Long Live Descendants” – Martin Elementary
Middle School:
1st Place: Braxton Coon, “Mickey Mouse” – Dresden Middle
High School:
3rd Place: Madison Mingle, “Mariposa de Azul” – Westview High
2nd Place: Zowie Tipton, “Alice in Wonderland” – Gleason
1st Place: Kyleigh Fishel, “Finding Nemo” – Westview High
UPCYCLED: CHAIRS AS ART – GROUP
Elementary School:
3rd Place: Alex White & Colton Cooper, “Maleficent” – Martin Elementary
2nd Place: Alissa Bruce, Allie Adams, & Cayne Austin, “Life is a Highway” – Gleason Elementary
1st Place: Annabelle Pickering, Kailyn Turnbow, Carlie Kanady, Carson Morris, Leah Scott, Karsyn Taylor, & Braylee Puckett, “What a Wonderful Nightmare” – Dresden Elementary
Middle School:
3rd Place: Lily-Ana Smith & Breelyn Horner, “Beauty and the Beast” – Dresden Middle
2nd Place: Millie Kemp & Madison Rogers, “Alice in Wonderland” – Dresden Middle
1st Place: Izaiah Chua, Corrina Boyd, Lena Zimmerman, “When You Wish Upon a Star” – Martin Middle
High School:
1st Place: Annie Henry & Jaelynd Goad, “Lilo & Stitch” – Gleason High
Winners received a gift bag that included park passes from generous event sponsor Discovery Park of America.
Director of Schools Jeff Cupples, emcee for the awards ceremony, was impressed with the creativity of the students showcased during the event.
“It was an honor to be a part of celebrating the talents of our students at the Weakley County Schools Arts Festival. Our students never fail to impress us with their creativity and unique talents. All of the musical performances were incredible. The artwork displayed showed great imagination and originality. The Weakley Playhouse students worked hard on Beauty and the Beast and they knocked it out of the park. This event is so important to our district. Supporting the talents of our students is essential. In addition, it’s another great way for students to plug in and connect with their likeminded peers. From arts to agriculture to athletics, there’s a place for all of our students to plug in,” Cupples acknowledged.
Winning artwork will be on display at the Weakley County Courthouse in Dresden until August 15th.
Check out the festival photos, artwork, upcycled chairs, and videos of live music from the event on the Weakley County School’s Facebook page: facebook.com/WeakleySchools.
(Erica Moore, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)