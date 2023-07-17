Student art on display at courthouse this summer

Works of art created by Weakley County Schools students are on public exhibit at the Weakley County Courthouse in Dresden this summer.

Selections on display include Disney-themed artistic works from students who earned first place for their creations at the Weakley County Schools Arts Festival in their age group for categories of drawing, photography, painting, and 3D/sculpture/mixed media.

The Weakley County Schools Arts Festival is an annual event that combines visual arts, live music, and performing arts into a single celebration of the diverse, authentic, and artistic talents of students of every age and all our schools. This year’s festival was held in late May on the north end of Westview High School in Martin.

The event was packed with Disney-themed tunes from students representing their schools. Musical performance groups included the Westview High Choir, Westview High Clarinet Quartet, Martin Middle 7th and 8th Grade Band, Westview High Jazz Band, Martin Middle 6th Grade Band, Dresden Elementary Local Vocals Choir, Westview Saxophone Quartet, Westview High Band, and the Dresden High Pop Band ROAR. Heartfelt ballads, jazzy numbers, and toe-tapping Disney tunes provided the large crowd with musical entertainment throughout the day. The day concluded with highlights from Weakley Playhouse’s musical performance of Beauty and the Beast.

Westview High’s north end was transformed into a pop-up art gallery welcoming visitors from all over the county. First, second, third, and honorable mention art works were on display for viewing. The newest addition to the festival included Upcycled: Chairs as Art. Thanks to a generous donation from the Laderman family [Sammies, The Grind Mac & Cheese Burger Bar], over 20 wooden chairs were transformed into works of art by individual students or groups of students from schools around the district.

Winners, grade category, titled works, and represented schools include:

PHOTOGRAPHY

Photography – 3rd place

Pre-K – 2nd: Yates Jackson, “Ferdinand” – Martin Primary

3rd – 5th: Caisley Smith, “Reflection” – Martin Elementary

6th – 8th: Ahlexander Wesner, “50 years of Magic” – Martin Middle

Photography – 2nd place

Pre-K – 2nd: Greyson Stout, “Flash, from Zootopia” – Martin Primary

3rd – 5th: Crosby Morgan, “Beautiful Sunset – Martin Elementary

6th – 8th: Ashton Hibbard, “The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow” – Dresden Middle

Photography – 1st place

Pre-K – 2nd: Phoebe Bragg, “Puppy Love & Minnie Mouse” – Martin Primary

3rd – 5th: Boone Hampton, “Waiting for Wild Things” – Martin Elementary

6th – 8th: Alexis Waldon, “Mirror Mirror” – Martin Middle

9th – 12th: Luke Lawrence, “Flurkin” – Gleason High

PAINTING

Painting – 3rd place

Pre-K – 2nd: Persie Foster, “Mermaid Dreams” – Gleason

3rd – 5th: Mia Clements, “Poo on the Beach” – Martin Elementary

6th – 8th: Millie Kemp, “Lantern Light” – Dresden Middle

9th – 12th: Akeisha Chua, “I Hear Your Voice and See Your Beauty” – Westview High

Painting – 2nd place

Pre-K – 2nd: Nora Lester, “The Little Mermaid” – Martin Primary

3rd – 5th: Mariana Ivansic, “Belle’s House” – Martin Elementary

6th – 8th: Alexis Waldon, “Saint Paul’s” – Martin Middle

9th – 12th: Megan Totty, “A Bug’s Life” – Westview High

Painting – 1st place

Pre-K – 2nd: Katelyn Brewer, “Herbie” – Martin Primary

3rd – 5th: Travis Bailey, “Villians” – Gleason School

6th – 8th: Lydia Moore, “Belle’s Blossoms” – Martin Middle

9th – 12th: Megan Totty, “Soul” – Westview High

3D/MIXED MEDIA/SCULPTURE

3D/Mixed Media/Sculpture – 3rd place

Pre-K – 2nd: Greyson Stout, “Mittens, from Bolt” – Martin Primary

3rd – 5th: Kendra Hogan, “The Custom Stitch Landscape” – Dresden Elementary

6th – 8th: Midori Hilton, “Alice in Wonderland” – Dresden Middle

9th – 12th: Sadie Claiborne, “Sugar Skull” – Westview High

3D/Mixed Media/Sculpture – 2nd place

Pre-K – 2nd: Kinley Trevathan, “Untitled” – Gleason High

3rd – 5th: Maisy Dodson, “The Perfect Way to Watch Fireworks” – Martin Elementary

6th – 8th: Alexis Waldon, “Neverland” – Martin Middle

9th – 12th: Lexia Sawyers, “This is a Strobbery” – Greenfield High

3D/Mixed Media/Sculpture – 1st place

Pre-K – 2nd: Lydia Cooper, “The Rose” – Gleason Elementary

3rd – 5th: Clark Stephens, “Bookey Mouse” – Martin Elementary

6th – 8th: Kaden Platt [KAY-den Platt], “Jungle Book, Kaa” – Dresden Middle

9th – 12th: Ali Mullins, “Ivy Cottage” – Westview High

DRAWING

Drawing – 3rd place

Pre-K – 2: Tegan Stout, “Pastries in a Café” – Dresden Elementary

3rd – 5th: Avery Ziegler, “Jedi Mickey & Minnie” – Dresden Elementary

6th – 8th: Story Modesty, “Aristocat’s In a Basket” – Greenfield Middle

9th – 12th: Lexia Sawyers, “Looking For Who Asked” – Greenfield High

Drawing – 2nd place

Pre-K – 2: Patrick Yeargin, “Untitled” – Greenfield Elementary

3rd – 5th: Alexa Vu, “Rapunzel’s Tower” – Martin Elementary

6th – 8th: Izaiah Chua, “Last Sign of Hope – Martin Middle

9th – 12th: Chelsea Pence, “Victor, My Beloved” – Greenfield High

Drawing – 1st place

Pre-K – 2: Wade Stephens, “Blushing Mickey Mouse” – Martin Primary

3rd – 5th: Alexa Vu, “Moana” – Martin Elementary

6th – 8th: Teressa Wells, untitled – Gleason Middle

9th – 12th: Madison Sanford, “Blinded” – Greenfield High

UPCYCLED: CHAIRS AS ART – INDIVIDUAL

Elementary School:

1st Place: Piper Croom, “Long Live Descendants” – Martin Elementary

Middle School:

1st Place: Braxton Coon, “Mickey Mouse” – Dresden Middle

High School:

3rd Place: Madison Mingle, “Mariposa de Azul” – Westview High

2nd Place: Zowie Tipton, “Alice in Wonderland” – Gleason

1st Place: Kyleigh Fishel, “Finding Nemo” – Westview High

UPCYCLED: CHAIRS AS ART – GROUP

Elementary School:

3rd Place: Alex White & Colton Cooper, “Maleficent” – Martin Elementary

2nd Place: Alissa Bruce, Allie Adams, & Cayne Austin, “Life is a Highway” – Gleason Elementary

1st Place: Annabelle Pickering, Kailyn Turnbow, Carlie Kanady, Carson Morris, Leah Scott, Karsyn Taylor, & Braylee Puckett, “What a Wonderful Nightmare” – Dresden Elementary

Middle School:

3rd Place: Lily-Ana Smith & Breelyn Horner, “Beauty and the Beast” – Dresden Middle

2nd Place: Millie Kemp & Madison Rogers, “Alice in Wonderland” – Dresden Middle

1st Place: Izaiah Chua, Corrina Boyd, Lena Zimmerman, “When You Wish Upon a Star” – Martin Middle

High School:

1st Place: Annie Henry & Jaelynd Goad, “Lilo & Stitch” – Gleason High

Winners received a gift bag that included park passes from generous event sponsor Discovery Park of America.

Director of Schools Jeff Cupples, emcee for the awards ceremony, was impressed with the creativity of the students showcased during the event.

“It was an honor to be a part of celebrating the talents of our students at the Weakley County Schools Arts Festival. Our students never fail to impress us with their creativity and unique talents. All of the musical performances were incredible. The artwork displayed showed great imagination and originality. The Weakley Playhouse students worked hard on Beauty and the Beast and they knocked it out of the park. This event is so important to our district. Supporting the talents of our students is essential. In addition, it’s another great way for students to plug in and connect with their likeminded peers. From arts to agriculture to athletics, there’s a place for all of our students to plug in,” Cupples acknowledged.

Winning artwork will be on display at the Weakley County Courthouse in Dresden until August 15th.

Check out the festival photos, artwork, upcycled chairs, and videos of live music from the event on the Weakley County School’s Facebook page: facebook.com/WeakleySchools.

(Erica Moore, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)