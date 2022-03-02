Student transported after school bus accident near Greenfield

A Weakley County student is being treated after a school bus was rear-ended Wednesday morning on Highway 124 near Greenfield.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell says the bus, with five students on board, was rear-ended by a Ford F-150.

The children were assessed, and one was transported for further evaluation.

Campbell says all the students were reunited with nearby family members.

In a statement, Director of Schools Randy Frazier said, “We are grateful for the expertise of the bus driver and the transportation department’s quick and effective handling of the situation alongside emergency personnel that responded to the scene. Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this morning’s incident.”