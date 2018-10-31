Students in Tennessee have made their choice in a mock election for the next Governor and U.S. Senator.

A report from the Secretary of State’s office indicated over 56,000 pre-school thru high school students chose Republican Bill Lee for Governor, with almost 36,500 votes, or 65-percent.

Democrat Karl Dean received just over 20,000 votes, or 35-percent.

In the vote to fill the soon-to-be vacant seat of Senator Bob Corker, Republican Marsha Blackburn received 31,507 votes, or 57-percent, while Democrat Phil Bredesen received 23,819 votes, or 43-percent.

This was the second time the Secretary of State’s Office has sponsored a Student Mock Election, with the winners announced in an event at Germantown Middle School in Shelby County.

