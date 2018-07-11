Union City Director of School’s Wes Kennedy has proudly announced some financial rewards for several system students.

During this weeks school board meeting, Director Kennedy announced the results of the Advanced Placement exam scores.

Those achieving the top score of five, received a test reimbursement fee of $94, plus $500 and college class credit at any university in the United States.

A score of four on the test was good for the reimbursement fee, plus $250 and college credit.

And those who received a grade of three on the test received reimbursement for the exam and college credit.

A total of 96 students signed up for the program.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...