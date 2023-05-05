Students receive prestigious Jim Cawley HERO Award

Students from each of Weakley County’s high schools were recently honored at the Jim Cawley High School HERO Reception and Award Ceremony in Union City.

Westview High School senior Cara Brooke Hatler and Dresden High School senior Mark Lee Maddox II were the recipients of $500 college scholarships.

Celebrating athletes who exhibit honorable character both on and off the playing field, the prestigious award is named after Jim Cawley, who was a beloved area sportscaster for over 40 years.

The award distinction is available for students who reside in Weakley and Obion Counties, and two from the group are selected to receive $500 college scholarships. 16 of the 28 students nominated from both districts represented Weakley County Schools.

Those students include:

Dresden’s Maggie Oliver, Jayson Ritz, Keely Swatzell, and Mark Lee Maddox II; Gleason’s Sophie Wilson, Layne Fowler, Kiley Corbin, and Carter Cook; Greenfield’s Courtney Matthews, Matt Scates, Addy Usery, and John Braxton Featherston; and Westview’s Betsy Mantooth, Austin Brent, Cara Brooke Hatler, and Taylor Haskins.