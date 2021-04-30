Students return to the drawing board for next Harvest of the Month calendar

After a successful launch of the Harvest of the Month educational marketing program in the Fall of 2019 and Spring of 2020, organizers are encouraging student artists to submit entries for the 2021-22 school calendar.

An initiative of the Farm to School program that includes the Weakley County School Nutrition Department, the Northwest Tennessee Local Food Network and Weakley Arts Can working together, the 2021-2022 school year calendar will feature artwork selected by a panel of judges. All students in Weakley County Schools are invited to participate.

Harvest of the Month is an educational marketing program that encourages students to learn more about local food including its seasonality and sustainability. Each month a different fruit or vegetable is highlighted, reflecting the current growing season in Northwest Tennessee.

The Harvest of the Month program’s goal is to encourage healthy food choices by increasing Northwest Tennessee residents’ exposure to seasonal local foods while also supporting farmers and building excitement about home cooked meals, explain organizers.

To enter the poster contest, students must portray one of the prescribed fruits or vegetables and submit entries to the school cafeteria manager by May 14. The winner will be announced before summer break.

Each artist can choose the harvest product to illustrate from one of three assigned to their grade level. Kindergarten through 2nd grade will choose from tomatoes, cucumbers or apples; 3rd – 5th grades are assigned pumpkins, sweet potatoes, or turnip/mustard/collard greens; 6th – 8th will draw either asparagus, strawberries, or blueberries/blackberries; and 9th -12th will select from salad greens, honey, or herbs.

Entries will be judged on originality, technique and reproduction quality. No words should be included in the artwork, only images.

The size should not exceed 8 1/2″ x 11″ sketch paper. Horizontal pictures and vibrant colors are suggested.

The student’s complete name, grade, teacher, school and featured item must be written on the back of the artwork.

Winning artwork will be displayed in the 2021-2022 Weakley County Schools Calendar online and used for Harvest of the Month marketing materials. The winning student artists will be recognized in the press, on the Weakley County Schools’ website and via social media.

“Helping students reflect on where their food comes from is important for all children but is especially so in Weakley County where we have such a rich agricultural heritage,” said Randy Frazier, director of Weakley County Schools. “We are grateful to the Farm to School team for their leadership on this educational initiative that also highlights the artistic talent of our students. I look forward to seeing this next calendar on school, business, and library walls throughout the community.”

Harvest of the Month is a program of the NWTN Local Food Network to help increase access to local foods. To learn more visit: nwtnlfn.org/hotm-calendar, email nwtnfoodguide@gmail.com or call (731) 281-4770.

(Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)