Students return to UT Martin as fall semester begins

About 3,000 students are back in Martin as UT Martin begins its fall semester Monday.

Many freshman students spent last week getting acclimated to where things are on campus and in Martin.

The UT Martin Department of Safety and Martin Police remind motorists who regularly travel through downtown Martin and along University Street to watch for pedestrians.

Meanwhile, at 5:00 Monday afternoon, new students have an opportunity to meet local businesses at the Martin Public Library with a meet-and-greet Town and Gown event.