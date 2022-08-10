Studies Continue for Costs and Location of Possible New Obion County Middle School

The study of a new combined middle school in Obion County continues.

Director of Schools, Tim Watkins, told Thunderbolt News the school board has requested a study concerning the possible joining of sixth thru eighth grade students.(AUDIO)

During the August meeting, school board members voted 6-to-1, to explore the idea of building a new school.

Director Watkins said the possibility of establishing a new school would take time and other factors.(AUDIO)

The Director said a centralized middle school would consist of about 600 students.

The Obion County Commission will be in charge of approving the funding of the possible project, with Director Watkins scheduled to make a presentation to the Budget Committee in September.