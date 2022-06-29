Subject of TBI Blue Alert captured, charged

A TBI investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Erin Monday night has resulted in the arrest of a Louisiana man.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says agents responded Monday to a shooting in a parking area on Highway 149 in Erin.

During the course of the investigation, agents learned that an Erin police officer trying to make a traffic stop of a driver on Highway 149 was injured, after the driver exited his car with a firearm and fired into the officer’s vehicle.

The officer returned fire, and the man ran into a wooded area, still carrying a firearm. The officer was transported by helicopter to a Nashville hospital for treatment.

The search for the individual, who was later identified as 32-year-old BJ Brown, continued, involving law enforcement officers from multiple local, state, and federal agencies.

A Blue Alert was issued for Brown Tuesday night.

Around 6:30 Wednesday morning, law enforcement officers spotted Brown about two miles from the location where the shooting had occurred and he was arrested and charged with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder.

He’s currently being held in the Houston County Jail.