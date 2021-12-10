Successful Day at “Blue Lights and Banks” in Union City

A big “thank you” goes out to all who came to the Obion County Courthouse on Friday morning for “Blue Lights and Banks”.

Toys, food and money was collected by members of local banks, the Union City Police Department, Obion County Sheriff’s Office and Thunderbolt Broadcasting.

The collected items will be used to assist those in Obion County who are in need during the Christmas season.

Again “thank you” to all who took time to stop by and assist in the Christmas collection.