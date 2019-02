It was a very successful day for the “Polar Plunge” in Union City on Saturday afternoon.

One-hundred “plungers” took the dive at Aloha Pools, in sunny 36-degree weather, to support Tennessee Special Olympics.

With each “plunger” required to raise or pay at least $50 for Special Olympics, the day was a huge success.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)