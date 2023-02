The Upper West Tennessee – Area 7 Special Olympics benefited from a successful Polar Plunge on Saturday.

The event, at Aloha Pools and Spas in Union City, has so far raised $22,811, eclipsing the goal of $20,000.

The money from the fundraiser benefits over 400 Special Olympic athletes in Northwest Tennessee.

Photos from the Polar Plunge have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.